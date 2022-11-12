Over the years, the series that achieved great success in the 90s or 2000s have seen how a second popularity has come to them today. With the launch of streaming platforms, fictions such as “Friends”, “How I met your mother” and more, are seen again and again by their loyal fans.

The story that adds to this list is also “Xena: war princess”, which starred Lucy Lawless and Renée O’Connor. With several secondary characters throughout its plot, there was one that gained great attention: Ares. Played by actor Kevin Smith, few may know that he died in 2002 in a fatal incident.

Kevin Smith’s accident that put him in a coma for 10 days

New Zealander Kevin Smith was part of “Xena: Warrior Princess” as Ares, the god of war. With scenes in which he fought and flirted with the protagonist, fans always thought that the two would be a couple in the series.

After the end of production in May 2001, the performer continued his career and decided to go to China to shoot a movie titled “Warriors of virtue: the return to Tao”. In the film, the artist brought the Dogon warrior to life.

“Warriors of virtue the return to Tao” was Kevin Smith’s last film. Photo: IMDb

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Smith was in an accident that left him in a coma for 10 days. With free hours on the set, the interpreter decided to walk around the set, when seeing a kind of tower, he went up. At the top, he lost his balance and fell to the pavement. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Beijing.

Unfortunately, the actor’s injuries were serious and he did not resist. Kevin Smith died on February 15, 2002 in China, after being disconnected from the machines that kept him alive. He never regained consciousness. He died at the age of 38 and left a wife and three children in the orphanage.

Kevin Smith was Ares in “Xena: Warrior Princess.” Photo: Paramount Pictures

The tribute that Lucy Lawless paid to Kevin Smith

In New Zealand, more than one tribute was made to the actor after his death. “The Holmes show” has invited actress and Smith’s co-star, Lucy Lawless, so that she can share a commemorative letter with viewers.

“Amazing intellect. Huge ingenuity. A total absence of malice. He could be angry, but unable to be petty. He could never say no to a request for help. He loved going to parties and was not afraid of a hangover. Not only does Kevin leave his friends and fans, he leaves Sue, his wife, the rock on which he built his career, and his partner of twenty years. His children, three boys who lose a father who was his hero. We will love you forever”, read the artist.

Renée O’Connor remembered Kevin Smith on the 20th anniversary of his death

In February 2022, actress Renée O’Connor used her Instagram account to share a message with her followers in memory of the actor. “I still miss this legendary friend, Kevin Smith. 20 years,” she wrote.