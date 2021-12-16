Today we propose the Callisto cosplay signed Anya i_Chios, which has once again given birth to one of the most beloved characters of the unforgettable series Xena – Warrior Princess.

For the uninitiated, we obviously refer to the younger ones, Xena – Warrior Princess is a cult TV series aired between 1995 and 2001 that tells of the heroic deeds of Xena, “the invincible warrior princess forged by the fire of a thousand battles “, traveling to redeem himself of his past sins. Among these there is also the destruction of the village of Cirra and the family of Callisto, at the time a girl, who swore to take revenge.

Callisto is Xena’s main nemesis in the first few seasons who tries in every way to destroy the warrior princess both physically and mentally, even managing to beat her on a few occasions.

In the shots below, we can admire Callisto’s interpretation of Anya i_Chios, with the cosplayer intent on ambushing Xena. Surely this is a very successful cosplay and very faithful to the original character, thanks to a well-made costume and a great detail on the part of the model.

