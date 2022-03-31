Tiny Roar And Assemble Entertainment have released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming adventure in style Zelda, XEL. Not only that, but the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game also have a more specific launch window scheduled for this summer.

In the game, players will explore a lush and vibrant world filled with beautiful and sometimes deadly biomes. To advance in the world, they will have to solve intricate puzzles, explore mysterious dungeons and battle ruthless robots and exotic wildlife. Inspired by titles such as the Zelda series, XEL will take players through an epic and heartwarming story filled with fantastic settings and memorable characters along with an emotionally powerful soundtrack from composer Gidon Wolff.

XEL follows a protagonist named Reid, who finds herself shipwrecked in an enigmatic world with no recollection of her previous life. Players will join Reid as she sets out to get to the bottom of the mystery behind this bizarre land full of secrets and puzzles. You will explore a wonderful world dotted with challenging dungeons in a classic 3D action-adventure format in a rich and vivid palette. During her search for her, Reid will encounter fascinating characters, engage in thrilling combat, and, of course, find and upgrade weapons, items, gadgets and moves, some of which could help her leap through space and time.

The other versions of XEL will arrive later also in 2022.

Source: GoNintendo