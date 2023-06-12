













XDefiant will have open beta this summer on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC

xdefiant will be available for all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, Microsoft Windows, and bland Amazon Luna (where this one is available).

The Showcase revealed unlockable items and also an open beta so that players can go in, review and then probably provide feedback. Let us remember the importance of the title that will contrast especially with Call of Duty.

When does the XDefiant beta open?

From June 21 to June 23, 2023, the beta of xdefiant -open session-, which also promises to have the changes after the last feedback. So we look forward very much to the update.

Source: Ubisoft

It was also confirmed that the video game will have seasons instead of an annual renewal. This will initially propose 14 maps, 12 weapons, as well as 5 modes and 5 factions.

xdefiant promises to receive a new map monthly, the game will start with 4 factions plus one unlockable and updates are already planned for the end of the year (4 new factions, 12 weapons and 12 new additional maps).

Although the exact release date was not revealed, we do know that It will arrive in the summer of 2023, probably at the end.

