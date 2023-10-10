













XDefiant, Ubisoft's new shooter, is delayed indefinitely









Mark Rubin, the executive producer of XDefiant, commented that the problems facing video game development are extensive, and because of this it will not reach its promised release date. However, beyond this, the delivery will not announce a new date.

Rubin comments that The Ubisoft team will not release a delivery that does not work one hundred percent, and given that it presents several problems, the studio will work hard, because it aspires that only its best version reaches the players:

“The team will continue to work to address these issues and will test them [para asegurarse de que sea corregido de manera óptima] to ensure compliance with “the goal of creating the best arcade shooter in its class.”

Nevertheless, Problems were reported, but a release date was not announced. On the official social networks of the XDefiantRubin reported the following:

“I know it’s a bummer that we’re moving the date, especially since we seemed so close and many already recognize that the game is great and can’t wait to play it, but I need to deliver a game that is at its best for everyone.”

The original launch window XDefiant It had the frame of September and October. However, at this time Ubisoft only announced that the video game will see the light: “as soon as possible”, without committing to a delivery date. It seems like it will take a while to reach consoles.

What platforms would XDefiant be released for?

XDefiant is a first-person shooter that would be a free delivery. Its developer and publisher is Ubisoft.

The shooting video game was planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows.

