













XDefiant: Ubisoft’s “All In”

At first sight, xdefiant is just another direct competitor of Overwatch either Valorant, especially for the variety of characters. We could even say that she is very late to the party. To that we must add that perhaps video games have already become saturated with “games as a service”, but, as we mentioned, Ubisoft does not mess around and takes things very seriously.

Now, what is the differentiator? If you pay attention to the trailers, you’ll see that it’s a hectic, fast-paced shooter with little room for error, just like in Valorant. The issue here is that xdefiant It relies on Ubisoft’s IPs, which, although not surprising, is the handling of these that is most interesting.

You see, this shooter game that might get your attention if you’re not worried about getting the battle pass out of the title that you spend time on, it has something called factions. These work based on the most famous franchises of this company. Let’s say that on one side you have the characters from Dedsec and on the other side you have the agents of Ghost ReconHow do you balance the balance? Does the one who shoots the fastest win?

Maps and game modes

The first thing you should know is that xdefiant comes with a not inconsiderable amount of 14 maps based on the most popular franchises of Ubisoft. You will have a bit of Yara’s farcry 6also a place inspired by Watch Dogs and else. The joke is that there are two types of sites, those that are wide and those that are linear.

Each of the maps is built in such a way that you take advantage of the abilities of each faction. Likewise, we have different game modes in which 6 vs. 6 combats will take place. Domination and Occupy are the most classic where you have to take a territory. Hot Shot is a game mode where you collect rewards for upgrades. We also have Escort and Zone Control that are designed for more linear maps, taking more defensive or offensive roles.

Source: Ubisoft

The first season will have ranked matches which are designed to make the experience as competitive as possible. According to the available information, more maps will be coming as time goes by, as well as game modes that will keep you busy. As a Game as a Service, you will also have limited-time experiences that are going to bring a bit of variety to the game during each season.

XDefiant and its game mechanics

Somehow, xdefiant is designed to get as much juice as possible from the game that combines the popular Ubisoft franchises. The joke is that the player takes advantage of the different abilities of each faction and pushes the fighting to the limit. For example, the one who uses those from Splinter Cell will be able to take advantage of camouflage or stealth, while another from Ghost Recon will take advantage of all the military weapons at his disposal.

On the other hand, we also have the possibility of breaking security with the Dedsec characters. The variable seems limited, but the important thing will always be in the way you approach each situation, the most important being teamwork. With that you are on the other side.

Source: Ubisoft

Added to this we have the weapons section. This is what levels out the overall gaming experience, because not knowing how to submachine a shotgun works can cause you to lose a game. So that you don’t feel that all the weight falls on the factions, the handling of the different weapons and their customization can be the key so that you can win a game. Sure, it takes time, even a bit of research and strategy to really see the difference when playing.

Now, we are talking about a 100% free-to-play experience and Ubisoft is committed that this will not become one where the one who pays wins. The goal is that in xdefiant Players win because they have the ability and take advantage of the game mechanics that are granted both in the customization of their loadouts and factions.

XDefiant is gamers in mind

As shown by Ubisoft, this is a game designed for the player. They already built a community that is helping them make the game as level as possible. With so much feedback, they saw the goal of meeting the expectations of the users.

On the other hand, the development team behind this project has already made an effort to make the game perfect, at least under its parameters. The number of maps, the game modes, all combine to make the experience as fair as possible for those who participate in it.

Source: Ubisoft

Another objective that takes priority with xdefiant is to be a competitive and entertaining arcade game. They were able to make a dry title, without much variation other than deep weapon customization and frantic combat, however the factions come to give something more to what we now call Ubiberso. Each franchise brings its own fun to the game.

Here a kind of cliché arises in the equation: “no game will be the same as the last one”. The latter is a risky statement, but let’s say that it is a reality and that more will see that the games can really be defined in different ways. We don’t doubt that players will find a way to break the game, but when they do, surely at Ubisoft they will already be finding a way to level the experience.

How do factions work?

Don’t lose sight of that xdefiant Its factions are its main differentiator when it comes to playing. For example, Echelon spies are very good at keeping enemies at a distance with subterfuge and information warfare. They are very good at flanking and arriving by surprise at the different points that you have to defend.

Then we have the Cleanners, who use excessive fire to clean the stage of enemies. Libertad’s freedom fighters are experts at improving their team, as they use items to stay alive and fighting for as long as possible.

Source: Ubisoft

Dedsec members can hack into enemy hardware. Even block abilities, a detail that works to confuse rivals. They also drop a little spider that is seen to be very annoying on the battlefield. The Phantoms – better known as the future soldiers – are those who use their advanced technology to defend the team and be very aggressive on offense.

On the other hand, setting loadouts is very important, since you have to invest a lot of time in customizing all kinds of weapons from a simple pistol to a sniper rifle. There are 24 weapons that you can edit and take advantage of them can give you victory even in the tightest combat.

What will we have at the launch of XDefiant?

At the beginning of this article I pointed out that this was a bet where you send everything. And that is what Ubisoft is doing, throwing all the meat on the grill. You are going to have 14 maps, of which 10 are for an arena experience and another 4 for linear. From the beginning we will have crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, many free rewards and also a practice area.

We will have 5 game modes, 3 for arena and 2 for linear. To that we must add 24 weapons with 44 pieces to customize them. From the beginning you will be able to play with four factions and you will be able to unlock the Watch Dogs faction. This is just for the closed beta.

We’ll see if the community responds immediately when the game is already available to the largest number of players. Does this proposal excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.