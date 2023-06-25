xDefiantthe new competitive FPS-style shooter from Ubisoft, seems to have been well received by users who participated in the betawith this one which was evidently a success given the request to extend itunfortunately not accepted by the publisher due to lack of resources to dedicate.

“One of the most requested things was the possible extension of the beta. Unfortunately, we don’t have the necessary support staff to make it continue even during the weekend”, explained Mark Rubin, the executive producer involved in the game, who thanked everyone for their enthusiasm.

“We have a lot of things to fix and improve since this beta and as always you have been great at providing us with all this feedback, so on behalf of the whole team I want to thank you all.”

It also seems that the publisher does not want to consider it a “Call of Duty killers“, so much to see with annoyance the combination of their game to the famous Activision Blizzard series.

As previously reported, Rubin seems to be particularly aware of the possibility of the comparison being made and even a little tired of seeing it, according to what emerged on Twitter. Responding to content creator Ryan Alexander, who spoke highly of the XDefiant beta by saying he would like people to stop labeling him as a CoD Killer, Rubin said, “Me too.”

The producer shares the same consideration as Alexander, evidently wanting to try to detach Ubisoft’s creature from the cumbersome comparison with one of the most famous and best-selling series on the video game market. On the other hand, there are points of difference and, in any case, trying to build one’s own story away from bulky shadows is certainly the best way for a new intellectual property.