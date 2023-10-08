There exit date Of XDefiant would be set for October 28th, according to a well-known leaker specializing in news regarding the Call of Duty series. However things could changegiven the uncertainty surrounding this project.
In general, the feeling is that launch anything this October may not be a great ideagiven the enormous amount of important games coming out this month, which has already put several publishers off and caused some postponements.
In the specific case of XDefiant, which we tested last April, this could be even more true given that the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner and the two titles are obviously in open competition.
An alternative shooter to COD?
XDefiant doesn’t want to eliminate Call of Duty, but rather wants to think outside the box as stated by its developers. The idea therefore is to offer an alternative to the Activision seriessomething different and peculiar on paper.
The betas held so far have been a great success, involving a large number of users, and we therefore imagine that the game has what it takes to carve out its own audience, but the litmus test is obviously that of the market and we will see if it will be addressed already from the October 28.
