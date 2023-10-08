There exit date Of XDefiant would be set for October 28th, according to a well-known leaker specializing in news regarding the Call of Duty series. However things could changegiven the uncertainty surrounding this project.

In general, the feeling is that launch anything this October may not be a great ideagiven the enormous amount of important games coming out this month, which has already put several publishers off and caused some postponements.

In the specific case of XDefiant, which we tested last April, this could be even more true given that the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner and the two titles are obviously in open competition.