With the lack of information on the release date of XDefiantvarious reconstructions have emerged about what is happening to the game, including what it would have been postponed to “chase Call of Duty” with the addition of new elements and modes that can compete with the Activision title, but Ubisoft denied this this eventuality, with a message from the executive producer who also assured that updates on the state of the game are coming soon.
In recent days, a report by Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming had reported that the delay imposed on the launch of XDefiant could be linked to Ubisoft's desire to modify some aspects of the game, in an attempt to contrast it with Call of Duty.
In recent hours, the producer Mark Rubin he denied the matter, reporting that the delay is linked only to technical problems. “For your information, the delay is not due to any new features. In fact, almost nothing has changed from a gameplay perspective. The delay is related to technical issues that we have already talked about,” Rubin explained, adding that the question of chasing Call of Duty is a decidedly unreliable thing.
Information coming perhaps next week
“We have an update coming soon,” Rubin added, specifying that the information could arrive right there next week. “I know we stayed silent but that's because, honestly, there wasn't much to say. We know people just want to see the full game and we want that too.”
The situation of XDefiant, Ubisoft's new competitive shooter which seems promising, is actually quite mysterious at the moment: after the Preseason was postponed, no release date was announced. The publisher's documents would place it in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, therefore by March 31, 2024, but a few days after the deadline the lack of information has given rise to doubts.
In any case, the Season 1 page has appeared on the Ubisoft website, which suggests that the information could arrive in the next few days.
