XDefiant it seems to be a truly “cursed” project: initially announced for summer 2023, it should have definitively landed on consoles and PC by the end of the year, but this will no longer be the case.

As stated by the development team itself via a post on its Twitter profile (X)XDefiant was postponed again and, this time, no release date has been announced.

Let’s read the message that Ubisoft wanted to send to fans of the game, who were pleasantly surprised by the beta that arrived at the beginning of the summer:

“We thank everyone who participated in the recent Public Test and who continues to support us as we develop XDefiant. The PTS has once again shown us your appreciation for the game’s fast-paced gameplay, unique maps, objective-focused modes, and iconic Factions squad. However, it also highlighted some inconsistencies in the gaming experience that we need to address before launching the Preseason. So we have made the difficult decision to postpone the start of the XDefiant Preseason. The team will continue to work to resolve these issues and test them to ensure we meet our goal of releasing a quality arcade shooter. We will share more information about the Preseason and testing as it becomes available.”

XDefiant is the new Free-to-Play FPS from Ubisoft, whose arrival is expected initially on PC and latest generation consoles, to then arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.