Beyond one million players they participated in closed beta Of xDefiantthe new competitive shooter from ubisoftwho in announcing the excellent result wanted to remind everyone that the tests will continue this weekend too and will end on April 23rd.

As you will remember, in recent days we tried XDefiant, finding the experience free to play packaged by the solid and interesting French house, although perhaps lacking that starting point that would be needed to stand out in such a crowded market.

“Thanks to everyone who has tried the closed beta so far,” Ubisoft wrote in its post at Twitter. “Your feedback is a great help and we are delighted to receive it from our over one million players!”

“It’s not over, however,” adds the publisher: “The closed beta will go live this weekend and will conclude on April 23 at 11 PM PT. In short, there is still some time to try XDefiant if you have been selected.