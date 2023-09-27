XDefiant will soon be the protagonist of a new one public betaand Ubisoft announced date and time of the tests: they will take place exclusively on PC tomorrow, 28 September, from 9.00 pm to 3.00 am, and it is already possible to preload the client.

According to the development team’s statements, XDefiant does not want to eliminate Call of Duty, but rather wants to think outside the box and it is probably also for this reason that the Japanese company is organizing test so numerous.

The beta will allow us to collect essential data to be able to introduce new features and configurations during the year, as well as analyze the feedback provided for the occasion by users, who will however have to sign an NDA to be able to participate.