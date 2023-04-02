According to the new Discord group of reliable Ubisoft leaker ‘ScriptLeaksR6’, the free-to-play first-person shooter xDefiant will be the focus of a closed beta from April 13th. The beta is expected to last around 10 days, according to what was leaked.

xDefiant it was initially known as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant before being renamed “Ubisoft Original” in March 2022 and dropping the Tom Clancy tie-in. The game is now presented as a sort of crossover, with the presence of characters and factions from many Ubisoft franchises, such as the Liberated from Far Cry, the Echelons from Splinter Cell, the Cleaners from The Division, the DedSec from Watch Dogs and the Phantoms from Ghost Recon. The leak indicates that Phantoms will get new abilities in this upcoming beta.

The official site states that the game will contain maps drawn from many Ubisoft games alongside original maps, as well as two types of game modes: Arena Mode, where teams compete in arena-style maps for territory domination and control, and Linear Mode , where teams have specific goals. According to the leak, the beta will also feature a new map and the so-called Echelon HQ.

We will have to see if this information is correct or not after Ubisoft makes a official announcement.