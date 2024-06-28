More precisely, Guillemot said : “There’s a lot of work to be done, but it’s managed to attract 11 million players in a short time. And that number will increase with all the work the team does to ensure Season 1 offers so much more to the experience already in place. It’s about making the right choices and sticking with them.”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed in an interview with Ubisoft’s blog that XDefiant has surpassed 11 million players since launch . This is obviously a celebratory occasion for the renewed success of the company, which finally seems to have taken the right live service path, despite the skepticism of many.

A successful live service for Ubisoft

In short, Ubisoft has great prospects for XDefiant, which could become another golden goose like Rainbow Six: Siege, if managed well. After all, it was the fastest Ubisoft title ever to reach one million players in 2 and a half hours from launch. After a week, it had already reached 8 million unique players.

According to what was reported by the Insider Gaming newspaper, The 10 million player milestone would have been reached in the first week of Junewhich would mean a certain slowdown in the influx of new recruits, to be considered somewhat physiological with the slowing down of the new user acquisition campaign.

Ubisoft hopes to bring many back to the game with the launch of the first season, scheduled for July 2, 2024. That said, XDefiant exceeded all internal expectations and would have reached the desired retention rate of 10% after one month.

Still talking about the game, Guillemot continued: “Well, apart from continuous updates, different experiences and optimized gameplay, I would love to see it as a serious esport. But really, for a game like this, there are no limits to its future. And we have a fantastic team working on it, listening to our players and communicating with them, which is fundamental. We’ve started well, but there’s still a long way to go and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”