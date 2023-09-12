XDefiant hasn’t received it yet certification to be able to land on PlayStation and Xbox: Ubisoft revealed it, updating users on the state of development and why the game still doesn’t have an official release date.

Protagonist in recent months of a successful beta, XDefiant is one Call of Duty style shooter which represents the French company’s attempt to offer an alternative to the famous Activision series.

Mark Rubin, producer of the game, explained how the submission process works to first party companies, which must check the operation of the software on their platforms, detecting any problems and bugs which are then reported to the development team and which allow the product to obtain or not obtain certification.

Well, XDefiant did not pass the tests and Ubisoft had to start the procedure all over again after a few weeks of work to fix the reported elements, which inevitably shifted the possible launch window of the shooter.