XDefiant hasn’t received it yet certification to be able to land on PlayStation and Xbox: Ubisoft revealed it, updating users on the state of development and why the game still doesn’t have an official release date.
Protagonist in recent months of a successful beta, XDefiant is one Call of Duty style shooter which represents the French company’s attempt to offer an alternative to the famous Activision series.
Mark Rubin, producer of the game, explained how the submission process works to first party companies, which must check the operation of the software on their platforms, detecting any problems and bugs which are then reported to the development team and which allow the product to obtain or not obtain certification.
Well, XDefiant did not pass the tests and Ubisoft had to start the procedure all over again after a few weeks of work to fix the reported elements, which inevitably shifted the possible launch window of the shooter.
A different project than usual
“If we had followed the standard rules for releasing a game, we would have scheduled a launch far enough in advance and with enough margin of safety to have a firm release date,” Rubin explained. “However, as with many things in this game, we didn’t go the typical route.”
“Having millions of people playing your game long before it’s ready is not normal. Just as it is not normal to show an unfinished game to millions of people with all its flaws, without fear of them. These were real tests and not of simple marketing events.”
“So when it comes to when we will release the game, the real answer is ‘as soon as possible’. And we will continue to update you with further information as we have it,” concluded the producer, reiterating the team’s commitment to as much transparency as possible.
