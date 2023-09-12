













XDefiant failed to pass PlayStation and Xbox | TierraGamer









This is why this French developer and publisher had to delay its release. That’s what the game’s executive producer, Mark Rubin, shared in a message posted on the company’s website. There he explains what happened.

According to Rubin, the new launch window for XDefiant on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC it is October.

We recommend: XDefiant: Ubisoft’s “All In”.

At least it is most likely, but additional work is necessary for this Free-to-Play or F2P title to be ready and meet the requirements of Sony and Microsoft.

As for the reasons for stopping its publication, there is the discovery of a series of unexpected errors rather than gameplay problems.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

In his message Mark Rubin said that in the case of XDefiant ‘compliance errors are related to the systems and overall experience that manufacturers expect from games on their platform’.

He then cited examples like proper tracking of trophies, correct updating of friends list with game status and others.

Rubin revealed that Ubisoft San Francisco plans to provide a review of this title very soon.

That will be in the next couple of weeks so that the final version of XDefiant. Mark Rubin also noted ‘however, there is a likely scenario in which we will obtain a conditional pass…’.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

According to this producer, that means that they will have a patch ready for release day with final fixes.

That, if necessary, would delay the release of the game a little but it wouldn’t be too much.

Apart from XDefiant We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)