xDefiant is a promising new shooter from Ubisoft, which obviously adds to the long list of games in this genre. It is therefore easy to compare it with the most famous, namely Call of Duty, with some players even claiming that the work of the French company could “delete Call of DutyActually, though, Executive Producer Mark Rubin doesn’t like the idea.

As you can see in the tweet above, one Twitter user wrote: “I’m really enjoying the XDefiant beta. It’s a lot of fun. Anyone else playing it? Mark Rubin please extend the testing phase beyond the weekend. I just wish people would stop referring to the game as the ‘Call of Duty killers‘.” Rubin then simply wrote, “Me too”, in reference to the player’s last sentence.

It should also be noted that Rubin was Executive Producer of the Call of Duty franchise as well. Also in general, Rubin says the team doesn’t want to just put “typical Call of Duty killstreaks” into XDefiant. Ubisoft stands though”thinking outside the box” to reward and celebrate killstreaks. Some users have suggested the idea of ​​having skins that react based on the number of kills and Rubin said it’s an interesting idea.

Rubin, in a further tweet, also asked XDefiant players if they prefer a 10-level Prestige system or one that refreshes itself every season. At the time of writing there are over 25,000 votes in the tweet below and over 70% have opted for the 10 tiers. Even if there are thirteen hours left, it seems unlikely that the situation will reverse.

Finally, we remind you that the launch period of XDefiant has been announced.