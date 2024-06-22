Mark Rubin – Executive Producer at XDefiant – announced a series of changes to make the progression more in line with player expectations .

XDefiant was a success and that means there are a lot of players with strong opinions on the direction Ubisoft’s shooter should go and what changes are needed to improve the experience. The developers’ job is to understand what feedback is valid and it seems that the company has drawn its own conclusions.

XDefiant changes

One of the issues reported by players is related to the time it takes to unlock “Weapon Mastery” skins. Rubin now explains that the experience points required to go up to the next level are now gone from 30,000 to 15,000, i.e. halving the number required in XDefiant. Players will also see their level go up retroactively as the changes take effect.

At the moment we do not have a precise date for the arrival of this news. Rubin explains, however, that the main reason for continuing to play XDefiant for now is wanting to obtain Weapon Mastery and therefore they had exaggerated in slowing down their obtaining. Ubisoft must also offer something else to keep players inside the shooter and one of the ways cited by the manufacturer is the ranked mode.

Finally, it seems that Ubisoft is also working on other ways to get rewards, although for now there are no details to share. We’ll have to wait for future updates to find out more.

We also remember that XDefiant blocked an annoying strategy used by players.