Ubisoft will extend the closed beta Of xDefiant two days and therefore will no longer end on 23 April 2023 as previously scheduled, but at 08:00 Italian on Wednesday 26 April. The decision was made due to the problems that players encountered during the tests, but nevertheless the participation exceeded expectations.

The news was given by executive producer Mark Rubin on Twitter, who admitted that the beta did not go as the developers wanted and thanked the players for participating and for showing enthusiasm for XDefiant despite the “serious flaws” of the game during testing.

“We will be extending the beta by 2 days, so it will now end on Tuesday the 25th! The beta didn’t go as we wanted in many ways, but in a way it exceeded our expectations well beyond what we expected and this is the reaction from you guys!” Rubin said on Twitter.

“It was incredibly moving to read all of your comments. Even when things went wrong everyone stayed positive. Even though we knew we were showing you a game with serious flaws, you still understood what we were trying to do and loved it. So thank you everyone for being there with us!”

Just a few days ago, Ubisoft revealed that the XDefiant closed beta has exceeded one million participants, a sign that there is great interest in this free-to-play shooter. We recently got to try the game and we were pleasantly surprised, thanks to a solid structure, maps and modes of excellent workmanship and in quantity.