We will soon find out more details about xDefiant. Ubisoft has announced a live showcases dedicated to its free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter. Mark the date and time on your calendar: the event will be broadcast from 19:00 Italian time on April 13, 2023. Furthermore, the same day the servers of the Closed beta.

You can follow the event at the time indicated on the official Ubisoft YouTube channel, at this address. We will also follow the event on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, to which we advise you to subscribe if you have not yet done so if you want to stay up to date on our live broadcasts.

As mentioned at the beginning, the XDefiant Closed Beta, which will end on April 23 at 20:00. You can register on the official Ubisoft website at this address.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer, in which various content creators comment on their experience with Xdefiant, with some sequences taken from the game attached. According to the details provided by Ubisoft, the live coverage of April 13 will offer a new taste of the game and an exhibition match.

XDefiant is one free-to-play multiplayer shooter which combines intense gunfights with custom loadouts and specialized factions of gunslinger squads, called Rebels, fighting for dominance in 6v6 game modes.