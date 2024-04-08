XCOM Legends the mobile spin-off of the turn-based strategy series in the hands of Firaxis Studios developed by Iridium Starfish, is closure risk according to rumors, due to the very little revenue . For the month of March 2024, for example, we are talking about collections of only 2,637 dollars.

A big failure

The cover of XCOM Legends

XCOM Legends has never been too loved by fans of the series, who immediately pointed to it for the presence of mechanical gacha, for the change of genre and for the lack of some typical characteristics of the main chapters. In short, the reviews were not enthusiastic and the success was very modest, so much so that AppMagic speaks of only 87,461 dollars earned in its entire life cycle.

In this sense, the rumors that want the imminent game to be closed are not surprising. According to several testimonials on Reddit, the announcement would have been made directly in game and would talk about closure on May 7, 2024, even if there are no official confirmations on the matter. Indeed, some users speak of completely false rumors, spread to actually bring the project to failure. That said, no statement has been issued to explain the situation and the microtransactions are still active.