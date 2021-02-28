Since the start of testing xCloud on PC was announced, it seems that these xCloud tests point to 1080p resolution for web browser on PC and mobile devices. Microsoft is set to expand Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming to the web, bypassing Apple’s iOS store rules and bringing xCloud to PC for the first time. However, what about some of the current limitations of xCloud?
Reports have suggested that Microsoft plans to upgrade Xbox streaming servers from the Xbox One architecture to the Xbox Series X architecture over the course of this year, and we may have started to see some of the fruits of that work. As reported by Windows Central, current xCloud tests point to a resolution of 1080p, surpassing the initial 720p.
XCloud tests point to 1080p resolution
Until now, several of the streaming Xbox games were restricted to a maximum resolution of 720p. While this helps with bandwidth and responsiveness, 720p is not ideal in terms of gaming experience. But with the xCloud tests that Microsoft is doing, it seems that the resolution it will reach is 1080p. The xCloud Streaming Capability UpgradeTogether with the SSDs in the Xbox Series X hardware, they will improve the overall streaming quality in terms of resolution going forward even further.
xCloud is the codename of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming Streaming Service from Microsoft, which brings together the Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Game Pass for PC services in a single, much cheaper subscription model.
