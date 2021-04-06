Since reaching the general public in the last quarter of last year, xCloud has had a great pace in its advance to try to become the most important video game streaming service in the sector, ahead of competitors such as Google Stadia or GeForce Now.

Without going any further, in recent days the service has not only received new titles, but has also received updates from some of them to play with touch controls, and all this rounded off by its arrival on PC in a test phase that you can try following the steps that we discuss here.

xCloud on iOS will be a reality in the coming weeks

Just a couple of days ago, Phil Spencer claimed that xCloud on iOS It will be something that we will be able to see very soon, and now Tom Warren has clarified a little more about when we will be able to see the service available on the Apple platform.

16 Backward Compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 Games Now Available on xCloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

According to Warren, xCloud on iOS It is very close to becoming a reality, as we can see in the tweet that we quote above these lines. In addition, a user has asked him about the source, to which Warren He has assured him that he knows for sure from a trusted source that the service will reach Apple devices in the coming weeks.

Therefore, everything indicates that there is less and less left for Microsoft’s video game streaming service to be available on the main most important platforms on the planet, at least as far as its testing phase is concerned.