Teresa Freeborn, president and CEO of Xceed Financial Credit Union, has been named the next chair of the Global Women’s Leadership Network, a global initiative run by the World Council of Credit Unions that aims to advance the role of women in the credit union movement and other industries.

Teresa Freeborn

Freeborn succeeds founding chair Susan Mitchell, who recently stepped down after serving in that role since the network was launched in 2009.

Freeborn has spent more than 20 years in the credit union industry and has been president and CEO of Xceed since 2006. Members there recently approved amerger into Kinecta Federal Credit Union, which is expected to be completed next month, after which Freeborn will become CEO of that institution. She will serve a two-year term chairing GWLN.

“For all those women who belong to the Global Women’s Leadership Network, I promise not to let you down,” she said in a press release. “We have so much to do, but I think together we can really continue the good work of advancing women in leadership roles throughout the world, so thank you for your trust in me.”