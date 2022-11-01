The Volvo XC40 PHEV already out of production? Is that very fast now?

Volvo has made some bold decisions over the past few years. For example, they said goodbye to combustion engines with more than four cylinders. They made an early commitment to electrifying the model range. But they went much further than that. What about the 180 km/h limitation of the models?

Or the premature scrapping of all diesel engines? Volvo did that before the other brands did. Yes, Honda and Toyota. The first sold almost no diesels, the second still sells them in the Land Cruiser.

Volvo XC40 PHEV out of production

Anyway, back to Volvo. Despite the above achievements, the rumor has come to us that the Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrid is going out of production. That reports the Swedish carup. According to them, Volvo confirms that they will stop with this particular model. That is very remarkable news.

First, because it is a car that is very popular. Secondly, because it is a more durable version than the petrol-engined XC40, which will simply remain. The XC40 PHEV is no longer too configure. Not even in the Netherlands anymore. Only one engine is possible, the B3 mild hybrid. Now that is normally not immediately cause for panic. The XC40 has just had a mild update and then it happens more often that a car brand adds an extra version to the range later.

Recharge simply remains.

Perhaps it has to do with the availability of spare parts from suppliers, but usually production is put ‘on pause’. In this case, it really is a model that goes out. In addition, the Lynk & Co 01 will remain available and will use more or less the same drivetrain.

Of course, the XC40 with electric drive will remain in production. In fact, that XC40 Recharge made the XC40 PHEV a bit redundant, apparently. This electric version is now popular in the Netherlands. Autoblog has submitted the question to Volvo Cars Netherlands. As soon as we know more, we will update this article.

