It will air next week Microsoft Gaming’s Tokyo Game Show Event. Xbox is hosting a presentation and we don’t know exactly what will be shown yet, but according to one reporter, it will definitely be worth tuning in to the show announced by Phil Spencer, head of the Redmond company’s gaming division.
To say it is Tom Warren of The Vergewho has repeatedly shown himself to be in possession of sensitive information in the gaming sector. The journalist clearly doesn’t want to reveal in advance what it is, but he says that “it will be worth tuning in to Xbox’s live broadcast of the Tokyo Game Show next week.”
Phil Spencer’s video on TGS 2024
Warren had his say by sharing Phil Spencer’s video posted by Xbox Japan. In the clip, Spencer simply invites players to watch the TGS livestream scheduled for September 26. He hopes fans enjoy the show but doesn’t say anything specific.
Gamers online are obviously already speculating. The Tokyo Game Show doesn’t seem like the best space to showcase new first-party games, in our opinion, but it’s a great place to confirm the arrival of Japanese-made products on Xbox, whether they’re new games or Porting of works previously exclusive to other platforms. An easy example of this is the arrival of Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake / Rebirth on Xbox.
We just have to wait for the show and find out the announcements live.
