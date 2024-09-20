It will air next week Microsoft Gaming’s Tokyo Game Show Event. Xbox is hosting a presentation and we don’t know exactly what will be shown yet, but according to one reporter, it will definitely be worth tuning in to the show announced by Phil Spencer, head of the Redmond company’s gaming division.

To say it is Tom Warren of The Vergewho has repeatedly shown himself to be in possession of sensitive information in the gaming sector. The journalist clearly doesn’t want to reveal in advance what it is, but he says that “it will be worth tuning in to Xbox’s live broadcast of the Tokyo Game Show next week.”