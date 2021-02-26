It is nothing new Xbox official disapproval of console warfare, so it is not uncommon to learn that Xbox has no interest in fighting PlayStation, and neither does its social media team. We’ve seen Xbox boss Phil Spencer arguing numerous times over the past year how much he dislikes the idea of ​​a modern console war between Xbox and PlayStation, and the Xbox social media team agrees with him.

As part of a Socialbakers webinar, Steven Monterastelli, who manages all aspects of social media for Xbox, explained that Xbox’s social media team has no interest in fighting with PlayStation. In fact, Microsoft would prefer to take a collaborative approach, rather than a competitive one, to its social networks.

Xbox is known for having a very strong presence on Twitter. How effective is the management of networks that have different Xbox accounts and how they interact both with users and with each other. Monterastelli explained that the Xbox team has learned to stay credible and authentic amid an unprecedented pandemic. According to him, people come to social media because they want to interact with the brands they love. They look for brands to expand their shared values.

We have fans who have both consoles and we have to respect that. We are not here to say “Xbox is better than the competition.” Twitter has always been a high-paced, real-time platform driven by culture and community. Building on this and creating content based on shared knowledge has been key to maintaining massive interest in Xbox.

With these statements, Xbox continues to renew its commitment to a community of gamers more open to sharing than to generating discord.