Xbox’s September Update will begin rolling out this week, Microsoft has confirmed, giving all users access to a number of features previously only available to Xbox Insiders – including Xbox voice reporting and the ability to stream Xbox One and Series X/S gameplay directly to Discord .

Those interested in gameplay streaming will first need to link their Discord account to their consoleafter which they can select the ‘Discord’ option from ‘Parties & chats’ via the guide, pick a server, then directly share gameplay after jumping into a voice channel with friends.

Xbox voice reporting, meanwhile – another feature that made headlines on its Xbox Insiders debut – enables players to easily capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident they believe violates Xbox Community Standards then submit it as evidence for review.



Elsewhere, September’s update brings new Variable Refresh Rate options to Xbox Series X/S – adding the ability to set the feature as Always On, Gaming Only, or Off in the console’s ‘General > TV & display options > Video’ menu – and there’s a new My Rewards tab on Xbox too.

Also new for Xbox are an easier way to pair accessories – via the Xbox Accessories app and ‘Connect a Device’ option – plus new wish list settings, giving users the ability to enable notifications for when their wish listed items are released, go on sale, or appear on Game Pass.

And finally, over on PC, Microsoft has updated the Xbox app with new features and the promise of faster performance. Game details pages are now said to load faster, for instance, while new fonts, button styles, and animations have been added across the app. There are also updates to the Library – which includes filters for Installed, Owned, and In Game Pass titles – plus a collapsible Play Later list, and a new consolidated settings menu for the Installation queue.

A few more details on September’s Xbox Update – plus at least half a dozen reminders that Starfield is coming out tomorrow – can be found over on Xbox Wire.