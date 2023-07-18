













According to The Verge, both the CMA and Microsoft requested more time to negotiate. Recall that the UK regulatory body had blocked the purchase out of concern about the future of cloud gaming. However, after the judge’s ruling in the FTC trial, they opened to negotiate agreements to close the purchase.

This July 18 marks the date that Activision Blizzard and Xbox set as the limit to close the purchase. If it doesn’t come to fruition by then, then Microsoft would have to pay an additional $3 billion to the developer. That also, if Activision decides to continue with it.

It should be noted that Microsoft was the one that asked for time to negotiate, so paying Activision Blizzard would not be a problem. Surely they feel very confident that they will be able to reach an agreement with the regulatory body. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for this union to finally be official.

What else has happened with Xbox’s purchase of Activision Blizzard?

Another novelty about this case is that PlayStation finally agreed to sign an agreement for Call of Duty. This ensures that the franchise will continue to appear on its consoles in full parity with deliveries on Xbox. After this time there should be a renegotiation.

Source: Activision.

It should be noted that the deal is simply for Call of Duty. This means that Microsoft is free to make the other intellectual properties of Activision Blizzard exclusive to Xbox and PC. Now all that remains is to wait and see how their negotiations with the CMA end, which must end before August 29. To wait another while.

