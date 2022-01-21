With the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, the videogame people can’t wait to find out what the future of the company will be, but in the meantime Phil Spencer is back in the spotlight, this time for talk about the competition from Facebook, Google and Amazon, new competitors who seem to be viewed with some concern.

Going into more detail, during an interview with the Washington Post, Spencer discussed the immediate effects of what the purchase will mean Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, also in relation to the many abandoned IPs that the company owns. In the course of the chat, however, Phil Spencer also spoke about the new competition that has appeared on the market, huge companies that are viewed with some concern by the brand Xbox. In particular, in the interview it is possible to read:

I was looking at the list of IPs; I mean, come on! King’s Quest, Guitar Hero… I should know, but I think they also have HeXen. In fact, I am also a bit worried about some companies that are entering the market. Nintendo would never do anything that could harm gaming in the long run – that’s their business after all. The same I can say about Sony, I trust them. Same speech applies to Valve. But when we look at other big tech competitors, we find Google with Chrome, Amazon focusing on the store, Facebook looking at social networks.

Indeed, looking at the recent videogame past of the various companies in question, the future doesn’t look so bright. Amazon has canceled several games over the years and even New World appears to be in trouble after its initial success. Facebook instead he looks with interest more at the “metaverse” than at gaming itself, while Google she still seems pretty confused about what to do in this vast world.

Certain, this does not mean that these companies cannot find their own team in the near future, but on closer inspection the concerns of Phil Spencer they are absolutely not far-fetched.