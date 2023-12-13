Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft's gaming division, shared on X | Tweet about him”Xbox Year in Review” or the summary with the statistics and the games he spent the most time with during the year.

As we can see in the post below, the Xbox boss in 2023 played for the beauty of 917 hours to 82 different games, unlocking 382 achievements, among other things.

Starfield is the game he spent the most time on overall with 148 hours of gameplay in total, followed by Diablo 4 with 130 hours and Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition with 124 hours. Furthermore, Spencer particularly appreciated RPGs this year, given that this genre represents 50% of the games he played in 2023.

The 148 hours accumulated on Starfield are certainly a lot, but they are nothing compared to the 233 hours that the Xbox boss spent last year hunting vampires in Vampire Survivors, unfortunately without success.