After skipping last year, Microsoft is therefore aligning itself with the initiatives also carried out by its competitors, as we have seen with the PlayStation statistics also released today: an overview of our performance on this front is therefore available on the official Xbox website .

Find your 2023 Xbox stats at this address with a page that summarizes various interesting information on habits, the performance and results achieved during 2023 on Microsoft consoles.

Microsoft also launches its initiative that allows you to review the statistics of the year For every player on Xbox, through the page Xbox “Year in Review” now active and freely visible to all those who have an account for the Microsoft console.

Lots of interesting information

Xbox Year in Review adopts particular graphics

At the top we can see our Gamertag with the image of profilethe player's overall score and the rewards points currently held by the user.

Immediately below we can see an interesting cross-section with i data collected during 2023 about using the console. We can see the total amount of hours spent playing, the amount of games played, the Gamerscore score achieved during the year, the amount of achievements unlocked, the rewards and the month in which we played the most.

Next to it, a pie chart shows the distribution of time spent playing based on the most played game genres. Below, in a band, the icons of all the titles played during 2023 scroll and, below that, an interesting overview that shows what percentage of users we are in based on the various performances achieved between the amount of hours of play, points collected and achievements unlocked.

At the end of all the statistics we then find the three most used games during 2023, with various related information such as hours invested, Gamerscore score achieved, quantity of objectives unlocked and rarest achievement obtained, as well as an indication of how we rank in relation to all the rest of the users.

To find out more, head over to the Xbox Year in Review page now to see your 2023 Xbox stats.