There is no question that Microsoft is being very ambitious with Xbox Game Pass. Yesterday the company announced that 7 new games will join the service during this month of February, including titles such as Jurassic World Evolution or Final Fantasy XII. However, today it has been seen that many more games were available on Xbox Game Pass.

When accessing the Microsoft Store In recent days, some users noted that every game and movie on the service was listed as “included with Xbox Game Pass.” When noticing the mishap, some users wanted to highlight it on social networks, although they warned that, when trying to download the content, they still required to buy the game or movie they wanted to download.

Xbox wrongly flags all games as available on Xbox Game Pass

Although Microsoft has not publicly acknowledged the incident, it is more than likely that the store is suffering from some kind of display failure. Microsoft is actively adding and removing games from the service, so it is possible that in some oversight an option has been selected that makes all games appear as available on Xbox Game Pass.

However, even if it is only a mistake, it must be remembered that the Xbox Game Pass game catalog is still exceptional, despite not having such recent titles as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Hitman 3. In On the other hand, players can enjoy all the games developed by Xbox Game Studios from the first day of their arrival on the market, as well as others such as the recent The Medium, the latest work from the people of Bloober Team.

The 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer is back for only 1 euro

Have you also suffered this “problem” with Xbox Game Pass? We read you in the comments.