Mexico City.- It is not a good time to be a gamer, because after the increase in the price of the PS5 in Mexico announced by Sony, Xbox now reported a possible increase in the next exclusive releases for its next-generation consoles, at least in the United States.

A Microsoft spokesperson reported to IGN that its triple-A titles destined for Xbox Series X/S, such as upcoming releases Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield itself, will go from costing $60 (1,184 pesos at today’s exchange rate) to $69.99. dollars (thousand 381 pesos).

According to the person who gave this information, this is due to the technical complexity of these games and the development costs, although he assured that these titles will be available from day one on Game Pass.

The company did not go into details about the price increase in other regions, only that at the moment they will not raise the costs for people to take advantage of and buy games during these holidays.

It was not explained either if the price of the Xbox Game Pass would have an increase. The latest on this issue was what was said by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, who said at the end of October that prices could not be maintained as they were, in reference to the console, games and its subscription service.

Xbox would be the latest company to increase the prices of its games, as other developers such as Sony, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Valve have increased the cost of titles in their online stores.

This eventual price increase would affect Starfield, a triple A Xbox title that has suffered delays, which does not bode well for the company, which this year did not have a single first-rate launch, while Sony took all the applause. with the good reviews that God of War: Ragnarok has garnered.