The purchase deals Activision Blizzard by Microsoft they are still around, as some of the regulators have not yet voted in favor and others are simply not challenged. And now that there are more interviews with the CEO of XboxSome interesting facts have been mentioned as to which franchises they want to take with them.

Phil Spencer has reiterated previous claims that the $68.7 billion deal is driven primarily by the mobile gaming ambitions of Microsoft. That means the prime candidate behind the purchase would be Candy crush. Launch of puzzles that hooked a large public that is only dedicated to using their cell phones and not so much to consoles.

He said that in the last five or six years, all of the growth in the $200 billion global gaming business has come from the mobile segment, and console and pc they have remained relatively flat. Since the company is still in third place in that market.

Here their statements:

I don’t think anyone needs that quote from us to understand how irrelevant we are on mobile. Anyone who picks up their phone and decides to play a game will see for themselves. And PC too, our trials and tribulations over the last five or six years in PC gaming are well documented, and we’re still working on it, and I love the work that the Xbox app team has been doing, and our PC Studio is doing a great job on PC, but it takes time. In terms of the Activision opportunity, and I keep saying this over and over again, and it’s true, it definitely starts with the idea that people want to play games on every device that has, and in a fun way, the smallest screen. The one we played on is actually the largest screen when you think about the installed base of the phone.

Given this, he was asked directly if he was looking for more to acquire Candy crush that CODEresponded as follows:

Absolutely. And also, the number that’s not in the Candy Crush King number is Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo mobile, which are big franchises that exist on the Activision bucket and the Blizzard bucket, which are also major players in the phones.

For now, the purchase process of Activision Blizzard it has not finished closing.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a good idea for them to compete in this type of market, because although the rivals have their games, none is as successful in terms of their income generated on consoles. So if they have Candy Crush, they are likely to become leaders.