Xbox would have spoken with major developers to associate them with Xbox Game Pass. We’ve heard a lot about Ubisoft’s arrival on Game Pass. And again, this more than a rumor seems like a commercial project by Microsoft in which the beneficiaries are the users of its star service. The addition of EA Play to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library was incredibly well received after it was made official in November 2020.
Right here we made a news about him rumor of Ubisoft’s arrival on Game Pass in which we reported that Jez Corden of Windows Central had not only referred to this rumor stating that there was a “great possibility” that Ubisoft was establishing agreements with Game Pass for its arrival. Jez Corden has been involved in various rumors that have turned out to be true.
Jezz Corden himself was making several interesting claims on the Xbox Two podcast. Apparently he has inside information that is quite relevant at this time when 2021 opens with numerous projects. It’s mostly about not just giving support for the idea of Ubisoft could be associated with Xbox Game Pas, but from more developers. This would result in many more relevant games coming to the service, possibly as a way to promote their content.
“I’ve heard that yes, there has been talk of a more widespread partnership between Microsoft and Ubisoft for Game Pass, and not just Ubisoft, but with other publishers as well.”
Corden went on to explain that Microsoft has been talking to basically every major publisher about possible associations, but in his opinion, his inside knowledge is not as surprising or revealing as it might seem. The point of this is that it is not a leak of information that confirms that these agreements have been established, only that these dialogues have taken place and that Microsoft is determined to try to get all publishers to establish agreements with Game Pass for the arrival of their games at the service.
EA would be the first, but not the last. Everything will depend on Microsoft’s negotiation capabilities and how interesting these agreements with Game Pass are for these developers.
