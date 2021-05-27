The different rumors and leaks in recent weeks have made it very clear that E3 2021 is closer than ever. The most anticipated event of the year will begin on June 12, 2021 in a completely digital way. Although, just a day later, we will be able to enjoy the joint conference between Microsoft and Bethesda, without a doubt the most anticipated of this great E3.

During these last two weeks before the beginning of this event, several insiders have wanted to reveal the plans, in part, that Xbox and Bethesda have prepared. On the one hand, the well-known Klobrille revealed a few days ago that Xbox to announce 5 new AAA games, where among them could be the rumored Forza Horizon 5. But in addition, Jason Schreier also confirmed that Starfield will appear at E3 2021. Both games are grabbing the spotlight, and now, new clues have told us that Xbox would have confirmed Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 for E3 thanks to the promotional image with the day and time of the event.

Xbox would have confirmed Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 for E3 thanks to this image

We know that Xbox and Bethesda will introduce us to many unannounced games and new content from titles that we already know, where among these, the expected Forza Horizon 5 and the already announced Bethesda Starfield could appear. Both games could have been confirmed by Xbox through its promotional image of E3 2021. In this case, they have been XboxStudio Y Domsplaying via Twitter, those in charge of investigating and reaching the conclusion that both games could be found in the Xbox image of E3.

In the case of Starfield, it seems that Microsoft has left a fairly clear clue where it seems to confirm that Bethesda’s space adventure will appear at E3 2021. On the other hand, and finally, we are going to leave you with what was found by XboxStudio, where It seems that Xbox would be hinting at the expected announcement of the new Forza Horizon.

Xbox Series X teaser trailer could have hidden Forza Horizon 5 setting