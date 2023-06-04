According to reports from some players, Microsoft would have intervened by deleting an Xbox Game Achievement after players complained that it was impossible to get. Let’s talk about a Homestead Arcana objectivewhich arrived on Xbox Game Pass in April.

However, the players have realized that one of the objectives, called “You Can’t Be Too Prepared“, was proving difficult to complete, requiring players to craft every item in the game at least once. With hundreds of options available, players struggled to unlock it, not least because a specific recipe (for a pair of boots) would not it was not available at all.In other words, it was impossible to get the trophy.

Just a couple of days ago, however, gamers noticed their Gamerscore had been upgraded to 1000/1000G and 35/35 Achievements, even though they hadn’t unlocked You Can’t Be Too Prepared.

Homestead Arcana

“I don’t know if it’s a bug or glitch – I’ve never seen something like this before,” said TruDexterMorgan, writing on the Xbox TrueAchievements forum. “But I went to Homestead Arcana on my Xbox and it says I got 35/35 Achievements, 1000/1000G. Does the “craft everything” achievement seem to no longer exist? I’ve never seen that happen.”

According to the source, it seems that Microsoft has decided to eliminate the Objective or that it did so at the request of the developer Serenity Forge. In any case, the Achievement is gone and its 100 points have been redistributed into other Achievements that can be unlocked.

Speaking more generally of Game Pass, we see the first games arriving for subscribers in June 2023.