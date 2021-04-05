This beginning of the year for Xbox has undoubtedly been a total change of direction. And now it seems that Xbox would have a new event in the coming weeks. Following Microsoft’s dedicated ID @ Xbox event in March, showcasing dozens and dozens of games recently in partnership with Twitch, Microsoft has no plans to slow down. According to a new report from leading Microsoft expert Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet, who said Xbox would have a new event in the coming weeks.

The news comes immediately after the Microsoft’s announcement of Build 2021, the company’s large developer conference, which is scheduled from May 25 to May 27. As part of these events, Foley notes that Microsoft is planning a series of “What’s Next,” smaller virtual events, which will include a feature designed specifically for Xbox. Foley also points out that this is not the next Game Stack Live event, scheduled for April.

Microsoft’s plans appear to be to round out its main conferences this year with smaller virtual events. These are the events called «What’s Next». Xbox would have a new event in the next few weeks, and this would be called «What’s next for video games? ». Since this event will be part of the different moments of the Microsoft Build 2021, it is unlikely that we will see any new games revealed here.

However, what you should expect are new features and technology that Microsoft is working on to improve the lives of developers, new graphics technologies, and features slated for future versions of the Xbox Dev Kit, as well as features coming to the Xbox platform in general. Given Microsoft’s conversations to acquire the Discord gaming communications platform, information could emerge as to what the partnership means for Xbox.