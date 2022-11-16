Last summer something rather peculiar was announced by Xboxthe project Keystonewhich would be betting on being a cheaper alternative to the consoles of microsoft. Stipulating that it is a kind of fire stick, which connects to the internet and will be able to stream the company’s games on game passes through the cloud.

The game boss microsoft told the podcast The Verge’s Decoder that the company built Keystone and that some employees took it home to prove it which was seen in a photo from the office of spencer last month. And while it worked well, it was proving too expensive for the company to produce.

Here their statements:

The console that we built that people have now seen, Keystone, was more expensive than we wanted when we actually built it with the hardware that we had inside, and we decided to focus the efforts of that team on delivering smart TV streaming. With Keystone, we’re still focused on when we can get the costs right, but when you have the Series S at $299, and over the holidays you’re going to see a price promotion, Obviously I’ll have the Series X higher, I think for a box of just transmission to make sense, the price delta for S must be quite significant. I want to be able to include a controller when we go to do that. So it really came down to whether we could build the right product at the right price, or if we can’t, how can we focus the team effort? And we decided to go make the TV app with Samsung and we’re very happy with the results.

Then he included a figure of what the price could be:

I don’t want to announce the price specifically, but I think it has to be at $129, $99, like somewhere for it to make sense, in my opinion, that we just weren’t there. The reason it’s on my shelf is because the team rolled up their sleeves and in nine months they built that thing. And a bunch of us took it home and it worked. It worked very, very well.

There is still no specific date for the final revelation of the product and therefore the announcement of its price.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: Kesytone’s project sounds quite interesting, especially for those who don’t have enough money to buy a console. However, its servers must run with a medium quality internet, otherwise it would not have much acceptance.