Although we already know when Xbox will carry out a special presentation focused on the future of the company, at the moment there is no clear idea about the direction that the Microsoft division will take. However, A new report has indicated that we could well see a mobile device that would compete against the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch.

According to industry insider Middleagegameguy, Xbox could be working on a portable console, which would be similar to what was seen with the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally from Asus. This information comes from the most recent broadcast of the Xbox Era Podcast, where it has been noted that the Jason Ronald team, responsible for leading the hardware development of the Xbox Series X|S, will not be in charge of Microsoft's next gaming device . Instead, the team was replaced by the Surface division.

Let's remember that Surface is a Microsoft tablet, So it doesn't sound so far-fetched to think about this portable device functioning as a cloud machine., which is capable of using Xbox Game Pass as its main source of access to games. This is not something new, as devices like the Logitech G have been promoted alongside Microsoft thanks to their cloud capabilities and the access they have to the subscription service.

If this is the future of Xbox, It is unknown what will happen to their home consoles. While the Series We can only wait to see what Microsoft and Xbox's plans are.

We remind you that This week there will be a presentation focused on the future of Xbox. On related topics, Phil Spencer assures that Xbox will not abandon the console market. Likewise, you can learn more about this week's event here.

There is no doubt that the portable console market is growing, and that means that Xbox needs to offer something that goes beyond just a device with the cloud and Game Pass, something that the Steam Deck and ROG Ally already have as well. Considering that the company is leaving aside the physical format, they cannot do like the Switch and offer a middle point between the traditional format and the new one.

Via: colteastwood