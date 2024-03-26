













Rumors about a console began to circulate through social networks Xbox that would be portable. Since the information spread a lot, Phil Spencer himself came out to talk about the veracity of this news. It seems that the rumor has some truth.

In an interview with Polygon, Phil Spencer discussed the possibilities of a portable console from the brand. He said he's a big fan of what Steam Deck and Rog Ally did. He also assured that Xbox is already discussing the creation of its own console of this type.

For Spencer it's a question of what they can do to give players more options. Giving them the opportunity to play in places where they couldn't before. Plus, since he spends a lot of time with consoles like the Steam Deck, he said you know what he'd like to include.

Among its ambitions is to be able to connect a controller to this type of console. In addition to delivering an experience with several of the capabilities that Xbox offers, such as cross-save and connectivity. Although he clarified that he also wants to do this with the portable consoles already on the market. Do you think they will dare to launch theirs?

Has Xbox ever had a portable console?

Despite its years in the industry, Xbox never had a portable console. However, rumors about one have existed for several years. Even fans took a small animation of Conker Live & Reloaded as confirmation that such hardware was on the way. Almost two decades later and that never happened.

Source: Microsoft

In recent years, rumors about a Microsoft portable console have surfaced again. In fact Phil Spencer already spoke on the subject in 2017. At that time he assured that they already had a design for it, but seven years later we still can't see it come true. Would you buy it if you dare to release it?

