These Xbox discussions were coming up with ideas geared toward monetization. Since by adding commercials, developers would have more options to generate money with their games. As for the ‘temporary bits’ he didn’t offer details, but it sounds like they could be small demos.

Although commercials in games have been discussed, it should be noted that it is not an immediate reality. In addition, the executive’s words suggest that it would be the decision of each developer to bring their games to this ecosystem. So it would be a matter of seeing how many would dare to do it.

This information seems in line with rumors in the past that Xbox Game Pass would offer an option with commercials. This would be cheaper in price, but it would disrupt play sessions with promos. So it could be a matter of time before we see it implemented.

What else was said about the future of Xbox?

During the interview, the executive also talked about the focus they will have on Xbox Game Pass. Here he said that the company does not expect a single exclusive to increase its number of subscribers. Rather they are focused on offering a varied catalogue.

‘It is not about a specific acquisition, but about increasing the portfolio that we offer. From great triple A games, to independent titles and hidden gems. That’s what makes Game Pass invaluable to us.‘. He assured the executive.

