Killer Instinct was one of the great successes of Xbox One. The title launched in 2013 gave the Microsoft console an exclusive fighting game that adapted to the latest developments brought by established sagas such as Mortal Kombat or Tekken, and in turn attracted fans of the original games who enjoyed their share Fight with friends on arcade machines.

Although the free to play model that it has since its launch did not fully work -to access almost all the characters and functions you must pay the season pass-, the inclusion of the full game in the Game Pass in 2019 managed to attract the attention of many players who are waiting for a new installment that never ends to arrive.

Xbox would be looking for a team for a new Killer Instinct

In this sense, a few days ago the expectation soared with the statements of an Xbox insider, Jez Corden from Windows Central, who has unveiled on her podcast Xboxtwo Xbox’s firm intention to develop a new Killer Instinct for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Jez says that Microsoft has been looking for a studio to carry out this project for a long time but is unable to find one that will convince him. Although this insider is a source to trust for his access to privileged information, it is not possible to confirm this news and therefore it is only a rumor, But certain details may fit the difficulties Microsoft may be facing.

The two studies that so far have been commissioned to develop Killer Instinct -Double Helix Games first and Iron Galaxy Studios in charge of the second season- They would no longer be available to undertake this project. Double Helix Games is now part of Amazon Games Studios and Iron Galaxy Studios does not have enough experience in the 2D fighting format, dominated by a few developers like Capcom or SNK, to make a sequel.