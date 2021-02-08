As the final steps towards the completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda progress, it appears that Xbox would be in negotiations with Paradox. This, of course, is nothing more than a rumor, the source of which is these insiders who claim to have inside information. The truth is that rumors about future Xbox acquisitions, as well as future agreements with Game Pass, do not stop. And TheXboxEra Podcast is the source of the latest rumors.

The shift manager was the co-creator of the XboxEra program, dedicated entirely to the universe of video games, and more specifically to the green brand. During the last date, he shared with the public an intriguing statement, stating that at this time Xbox would be in negotiations with Paradox. A fairly generic indication, which could conceal a simple association or suggest an acquisition of the Swedish company.

Among the IPs that reside under the seal of Paradox we can mention Crusader King and Vampire: The Masquerade. So it would be interesting if it were true that Xbox would be in negotiations with Paradox, both because their games reached Game Pass, and because it was a direct acquisition. In fact, Crusader King III came to Game Pass PC in 2020. Not only was this talked about. There was also reference to the possible entry of Ubisoft + in the Xbox Game Pass service, stating that it would arrive in the latter part of 2021.

Definitely, none of this information is official, and its reliability is in question until time passes and it is confirmed or denied. But it is still interesting to think about the possibility that this is real, for what it can mean for the Game Pass. You can listen to the podcast at minute 01:06:50 where they say this information.