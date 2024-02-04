According to what was revealed by the Moore's Law is Dead podcast, the next Xbox console from Microsoft it could be lagging behind that of Sony PlayStation. The reason is linked to the fact that for now the Redmond company has not yet signed any contract with a technological partner like AMD.

According to the source, Microsoft “is seriously negotiating with Intel and even with NVIDIA, apparently, for its next-generation console. As of a month ago, no next-gen contract had been signed by Microsoft with AMD.”

“In the meantime, to put things into context, […] There are multiple post-PS5 contracts already signed between Sony and AMD, which means that the PlayStation handheld console – whether it comes out or not – is under development at a high level. The PlayStation 6 is already in development, and that's really strange if Sony already has two contracts with AMD and Microsoft hasn't signed one yet.”

Moore's Law is Dead goes on to state that Microsoft often “goes shopping” before signing with AMD, in the hope of getting a cheaper deal. However, it is thought that Microsoft was “holding out” on confirming a deal with AMD.

It is interesting to note that Intel took this interest “very seriously”. and would have considered the possibility of offering “the components at least at production cost, if not even slightly below cost”.

But above all, it is believed that Microsoft's delay in choosing a component partner may have pushed it backwards compared to Sony.

The informant then confirms that “in the last two weeks”, Microsoft “has stopped ignoring AMD” and is only now “starting to design with AMD.” This means that Microsoft is “way behind Sony” and, while I think Microsoft can certainly catch up with Sony, its next-gen system “may arrive a little later than people expect and could be done more hastily.”

Microsoft has not yet released any comments on the matter.