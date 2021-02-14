If anything can feel like a new generation thing, it’s Quick Resume. Now Xbox is working on improving the experience with this exclusive feature of the next generation of consoles. Without a doubt, the Quick Resume these features have made the console experience more enjoyable and optimized for many Xbox Series X owners. When the Xbox Series X / S was released, some selected titles had Quick Resume disabled because apparently it was not working well.

Jason Ronald talked about making all games working Quick Resume is one of Xbox’s top priorities right now. These statements were shared in the last episode of the Major Nelson podcast. In addition to the Xbox Series X Quick, Ronald also said that they are being made Xbox mobile app improvements, along with Game DVR improvements.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Starts Mouse and Keyboard Compatibility Testing

Xbox working on improving the Quick Resume experience

Certainly, Microsoft has been busy trying to meet the demand for Xbox Series X and S. But according to Ronald, improve the experience with Quick Resume it is one of your highest priorities. Along with the improvements that are being made to the Quick Resume and the Xbox mobile app, there have also been rumors that the games included in Xbox Game Pass will get a permanent frame rate increase.

It will be interesting to see how Microsoft manages to keep up with every plan it has for this console. But without a doubt, the beneficiaries of all these projects are the users who not only have the most powerful console on the market, but also Microsoft working to improve the experience with this and its other new generation functions.