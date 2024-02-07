As you already know, the rumors of Xbox abandoning the console war to focus on being a third-party publisher has taken more than one person by surprise, and that includes workers within the same company. Although a presentation focused on the future of this division of Microsoft is expected to take place next week, some managers have no idea what kind of direction will be taken.

According to Tom Warren, senior editor of The Verge, Xbox workers and managers They do not have a clear idea of ​​the type of announcements that are planned to be made during the presentation that will take place next week. This is what he said about it:

“I just want to make it very clear that most people at Xbox don't know all the details of what Microsoft will discuss next week. So the people who are backing off on certain things didn't really know that either.”

So far, we don't know which people have an idea of ​​what the future holds for Xbox. It is more than certain that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is one of the few who knows what will happen with this division, but perhaps the directors of the studios have not been informed about it, which speaks of poor organization. However, this could also be a measure to avoid any leaks.

Let's remember that for a few weeks it has been rumored that titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves would arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. However, It wasn't until a few days ago that the idea of ​​Xbox becoming a third-party publisher took hold.since reports claim that Starfield and other company exclusives, such as Gears of War and Halo, would be available on the PS5 in the future.

According to Microsoft's most recent financial report, the Xbox division saw substantial growth in all areas, with the exception of hardware sales. Along with this, let us remember that Xbox's focus in recent years has been on increasing the number of Game Pass subscribers, and bring your games to as many people as possible. In this way, their traditional exclusive model conflicts with the financial objectives they have.

So it wouldn't be a big surprise if next week it was announced that Xbox would stop focusing on console sales and exclusives, to offer their experiences everywhere possible, and that includes the Nintendo and PlayStation platforms. As always, we only have to wait a couple of days to find out the future of Xbox in this industry.

While many have compared Xbox to SEGA, unlike the Japanese company, Microsoft's division is not in a bad position. Although the Xbox One and Series X|S have not sold as expected, The approach they have given to Game Pass and the distribution of their games on PC has had positive results. In this way, the transition to a third-party publisher would simply be a measure guided by the financial aspects that we have seen in recent years.

Another aspect that has gained recognition in recent days has been the fans. Instead of supporting this idea, many people have expressed their sadness and disapproval on social media. Here we have seen people sell their Xbox consoles, or simply stop supporting the brand, which is quite an overreaction. Although there is no exact date at the moment, Xbox presentation dedicated to its future is expected to take place next week. On related topics, Xbox will not abandon the console market. Likewise, this is how fans have reacted to this news.

Editor's Note:

This is a very strange case. Considering that abandoning the console wars and becoming a third-party publisher is not an easy decision, it is strange that few people within Xbox have a clear idea of ​​what is happening with them. In this way, it has been speculated that these are reactionary decisions, and not something planned.

