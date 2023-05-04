Kinda Funny’s recent interview with Phil Spencer returned a particularly direct image of the head of Microsoft Gaming, who with remarkable honesty practically reported that even the launch of great games won’t lead to Xbox’s victory in a console war against PlayStation and Nintendo, because the audience is by now quite consolidated in the current positions and the big titles they will not change the market structure.

Demonstrating remarkable transparency, as we have also seen with the other statements, Spencer wanted to dismantle the theory that some great games could change the consolidated structure of the console market: “We are not in the race to definitively overtake Sony or Nintendo on the sales front of consoles,” explained the head of Microsoft Gaming. “There really isn’t a big one win solution as far as we’re concerned, and I know this will make a lot of people angry, but it’s the truth of things. When you’re in the third position in the console market and your main competitors have such strength and have, in certain cases, a very specific focus on forming exclusivity deals and other things it becomes difficult to compete, but it still falls on us and no one else.”

This does not mean that Microsoft has no intention of focusing on Xbox and on the development of large productions by Xbox Game Studios, in any case: “Our vision is that whoever is on our console must take part in a great experience and must feel a first-class citizen”.

However, Spencer does not share the view that the structure of the console market can change with the release of great games: “It is simply not true that if we develop great games, we will suddenly see market shares change significantly. We have lost the worst generation to lose on Xbox One, it was the time when everyone started building their own digital library of games”, which leads the public to remain tied to an ecosystem even later.

“90% of people who walk into a store to buy a console are already part of one of the three ecosystems, and their digital library has already been established.” This continuity, according to Spencer, is one of the main reasons that prevents major changes in balance of the console market, which can hardly change radically even with large releases.

“It is not possible that, if even Starfield was an 11 game out of 10, people sell their PS5, that’s something that can’t happen”. rather focusing on availability on several different platforms.

“So what do we have to do, and we have this unique vision because we know what creators want to do, and build games that users can play on any screen, that people can play with their friends no matter what device they’re using.” . However, Spencer also reiterated his commitment to Xbox consoles and his intention to continue developing and supporting them: “The console remains the heart of the Xbox brand, there’s no doubt about it, so we’ll make sure that the console experience remains always fantastic.However I know there are people who just wish we were the green and better version of the blue team, and to those I have to say there is no winning for Xbox in following what others are doing. things our way with Game Pass, with xCloud and with the way we build our games.”