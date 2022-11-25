Considering the importance of GamePass In the Xbox ecosystem, some might think that the sale of games, similar to what we see with Nintendo and Sony, is not in Microsoft’s plans. However, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has made it clear that this is not the case, and the income that is generated by the sales of the software will always be an important part for them.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Spencer was questioned about the sales model that Xbox currently has, and the great focus that Game Pass has. In this way, the manager pointed out that they will not stop selling games because of this service. This was what he commented:

“We don’t have this vision of everyone giving us $15 every month. We believe that subscription is an interesting business model for certain types of games and for certain types of customers. I see it as a way to diversify how people expand their game catalog or how creators reach the consumers they want with the content they create. As far as I’m concerned, this is always going to be part of the business. That’s why you don’t see us putting exclusive games only on the service or trying to keep people from buying games. We love that people can buy their games, it’s fantastic. We also want people to subscribe, our idea is that more people play more games and make things easier for each player who wants to enjoy a title.

Considering that many physical Xbox games are just keys, and getting tangible copies of some titles is tricky, fan concerns make sense. Fortunately, These statements make it clear that Phil Spencer and his team will continue to sell the experiences for which we know them.. On related topics, less than 10% of Xbox users buy exclusives. Similarly, Microsoft considers The Elder Scrolls VI like a medium game.

Editor’s Note:

Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, collecting Xbox games is not the same. While the backward compatibility of the Series X makes it valid to find games from several generations ago, it is clear that the company’s focus is on Game Pass.

Via: The Verge